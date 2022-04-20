News

Soccer Mommy Shares New Single “Unholy Affliction” Sometimes, Forever Due Out June 24 via Loma Vista

Photography by Sophie Hur



Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a new single, “Unholy Affliction.” Produced by Oneohtrix Point Never (aka Daniel Lopatin), it is the latest release from Allison’s forthcoming album, Sometimes, Forever, which will be out on June 24 via Loma Vista. Listen below.

In a press release, Allison states: “‘Unholy’ was really fun in the studio because the end result was totally different from what we expected. Dan made this really cool sequence with the demo vocals that wound up becoming most of the song. It was nice to have two different versions of the song that kind of mashed together.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Allison shared the song “Shotgun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Her most recent album, color theory, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.

