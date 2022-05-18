News

All





Soccer Mommy Shares Video for New Single “Bones,” Announces U.S. Tour Dates Sometimes, Forever Due Out June 24 via Loma Vista

Photography by Sophie Hur



Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a video for her new single, “Bones.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Sometimes, Forever, which will be out on June 24 via Loma Vista. Allison has also announced a string of U.S. tour dates. View the Alex Ross Perry-directed video for “Bones” below, along with a full list of tour dates.

“‘Bones’ is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship,” Allison explains. “It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Allison shared “Shotgun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the song “Unholy Affliction.” Her most recent album, color theory, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.

Soccer Mommy 2022 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

6/10/22 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

6/12/22 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

6/24/22 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

6/27/22 - Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheater %

6/28/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

6/30/22 - Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/01/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/01/22-9/04/22 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/03/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/05/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

9/06/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/08/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/09/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

10/28/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &

10/29/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

10/30/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

11/01/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro &

11/04/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

11/05/22 - North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &

11/06/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

11/11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14/22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

11/17/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02/22 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s #

12/03/22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

12/04/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/07/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/16/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s East #

12/17/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

% with The War On Drugs

* with Haim

& with support from Lightning Bug

^ with support from Helena Deland

# with support from TOPS

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.