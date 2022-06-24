Soccer Mommy - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It
Sometimes, Forever Out Today via Loma Vista
Jun 24, 2022
Photography by Sophie Hur
Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has released a new album, Sometimes, Forever, out today via Loma Vista. Read our rave review of it here and stream it below.
Previously released singles from the album are “Shotgun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Unholy Affliction,” “Bones,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “newdemo,” another one of our Songs of the Week. Her previous album, color theory, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Chloe (Review) —
- Marketa Irglova Announces First Album in Eight Years, Shares Video For New Single “My Roots Go Deep” (News) — Marketa Irglova, The Swell Season
- Tame Impala Shares Remix of Elvis Presley’s “Edge of Reality” For “Elvis” Film Soundtrack (News) — Tame Impala, Elvis Presley, Baz Luhrmann
- Soccer Mommy - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It (News) — Soccer Mommy
- Christine and the Queens Shares New Song “Je Te Vois Enfin” (News) — Christine and the Queens
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.