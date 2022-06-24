News

Soccer Mommy - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It Sometimes, Forever Out Today via Loma Vista

Photography by Sophie Hur



Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has released a new album, Sometimes, Forever, out today via Loma Vista. Read our rave review of it here and stream it below.

Previously released singles from the album are “Shotgun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Unholy Affliction,” “Bones,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “newdemo,” another one of our Songs of the Week. Her previous album, color theory, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.

<a href="https://sopharela.bandcamp.com/album/sometimes-forever">Sometimes, Forever by soccer mommy</a>

