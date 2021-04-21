Social Haul Release New Single And Announce Debut Album
"The Ease" is out today followed by the self-titled LP in June
Led by Leigh Padley of krautrock inspired troika TRAAMS, brand new post punk trio Social Haul immediately impressed with their blisteringly hot first single “Wet Eyes” when it dropped in February. Now, they are back with snarling new song “The Ease” which explores drunken morass and self-pitying through taunt riffs with sporadic outburst of bile and belligerence.
Both singles will feature on their eagerly awaited eponymous debut album which the band have now revealed will be released on June 11th via the superbly scrappy indie label FatCat Records. CLICK HERE to pre-order!
The full tracklisting for Social Haul is as follows:-
“Complain”
“Wet Eyes”
“This Is All I Need”
“Anthea”
“The Bayou”
“The Ease”
“Prized From The Rot”
“The Best Dust Up”
“Utmost Care”
“I Have A Pen”
Produced by Daniel Fox from acclaimed noiseniks Girl Band, singer Padley compares listening to the first Social Haul LP to the epiphany of a martial arts fighter who has released the greatest challenge is to master oneself; “The album loosely depicts a protagonist challenging perceived negative aspects of character, particularly in others, attacking in stages or episodes. Not dissimilar to that unfinished Bruce Lee movie. Including bouts with ignorance, through to rebellion, disassociating, spiritual bypassing, indifference and eventually light - enlightenment. ‘Social Haul’ centres around the middle distance, the place in which we realise that no matter how insignificant or excluded we may feel, we all have something worth-while to say”
They also play the following live dates in September:-
13th YES (basement), Manchester
14th Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
15th The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham
16th Sebright Arms, London
17th Heartbreakers, Southampton
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces The Protest Issue with Japanese Breakfast and HAIM on the Covers (News) — Japanese Breakfast, HAIM, Julien Baker, Wolf Alice, Tegan and Sara, Arlo Parks, Fleet Foxes, Jessie Ware, Shamir, Lucy Dacus, Valerie June, David Byrne, Julian Casablancas, The Strokes, Amelia Bauer, Brittany Campbell, Devon Gilfillian, Phoebe Bridgers, The Decemberists, The Avalanches, Andy Bell, CHAI, Deep Sea Diver, Future Islands, Goat Girl, Cassandra Jenkins, Lost Girls, Jenny Hval, Lost Horizons, Middle Kids, Still Corners, This Is the Kit, Tunng, The Weather Station, Helena Deland, Dry Cleaning, Ela Minus, Lael Neale, Squid, Billy Bragg, Thurston Moore, Adrian Younge, Algiers, Arlissa, Beauty Pill, Bedouine, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Braids, Chicano Batman, Jarvis Cocker, Cults, Dan Deacon, The Dears, DIIV, Sad13, Speedy Ortiz, Steve Earle, Ezra Furman, Ganser, Hatchie, illuminati hotties, The Invisible, Madeline Kenney, Kelly Lee Owens, Hamilton Leithauser, Local Natives, Colin Meloy, Moby, Mxmtoon, Oceanator, Piroshka, Porridge Radio, Natalie Prass, Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Pussy Riot, Soccer Mommy, Bartees Strange, Moon Taxi, Sharon Van Etten, Jess Williamson, Mogwai, Arab Strap, Bernice, Django Django, Field Music, Jane Weaver, The Mountain Goats
- Premiere: Bandits On The Run Share New Single “Spellbound” (News) — Bandits On The Run
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Anne Litt of KCRW (News) — Why Not Both Podcast, Anne Litt, KCRW
- illuminati hotties Launch New Label, Share Video for New Song “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” (News) — illuminati hotties
- Social Haul Release New Single And Announce Debut Album (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.