News

All





Social Haul Release New Single And Announce Debut Album "The Ease" is out today followed by the self-titled LP in June





Led by Leigh Padley of krautrock inspired troika TRAAMS, brand new post punk trio Social Haul immediately impressed with their blisteringly hot first single “Wet Eyes” when it dropped in February. Now, they are back with snarling new song “The Ease” which explores drunken morass and self-pitying through taunt riffs with sporadic outburst of bile and belligerence.

Both singles will feature on their eagerly awaited eponymous debut album which the band have now revealed will be released on June 11th via the superbly scrappy indie label FatCat Records. CLICK HERE to pre-order!

The full tracklisting for Social Haul is as follows:-

“Complain”

“Wet Eyes”

“This Is All I Need”

“Anthea”

“The Bayou”

“The Ease”

“Prized From The Rot”

“The Best Dust Up”

“Utmost Care”

“I Have A Pen”

Produced by Daniel Fox from acclaimed noiseniks Girl Band, singer Padley compares listening to the first Social Haul LP to the epiphany of a martial arts fighter who has released the greatest challenge is to master oneself; “The album loosely depicts a protagonist challenging perceived negative aspects of character, particularly in others, attacking in stages or episodes. Not dissimilar to that unfinished Bruce Lee movie. Including bouts with ignorance, through to rebellion, disassociating, spiritual bypassing, indifference and eventually light - enlightenment. ‘Social Haul’ centres around the middle distance, the place in which we realise that no matter how insignificant or excluded we may feel, we all have something worth-while to say”

They also play the following live dates in September:-

13th YES (basement), Manchester

14th Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

15th The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

16th Sebright Arms, London

17th Heartbreakers, Southampton

Twitter

Instagram

Bandcamp

Spotify