Soft Cell Share Video for New Single “Purple Zone” Featuring Pet Shop Boys

Soft Cell have shared a video for their new single “Purple Zone.” The song features Pet Shop Boys, and it is the latest release from Soft Cell’s forthcoming album, *Happiness Not Included, which will be out on May 6. View the Yassa Khan-directed video below.

Soft Cell’s Marc Almond states in a press release, “Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them.” The band’s other half, Dave Ball, refers to the new song as “probably our finest pop moment since the early 1980s.”

Pet Shop Boys add, “We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song.”

