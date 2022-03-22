Soft Cell Share Video for New Single “Purple Zone” Featuring Pet Shop Boys
*Happiness Not Included Due Out May 6
Soft Cell have shared a video for their new single “Purple Zone.” The song features Pet Shop Boys, and it is the latest release from Soft Cell’s forthcoming album, *Happiness Not Included, which will be out on May 6. View the Yassa Khan-directed video below.
Soft Cell’s Marc Almond states in a press release, “Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them.” The band’s other half, Dave Ball, refers to the new song as “probably our finest pop moment since the early 1980s.”
Pet Shop Boys add, “We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Bright Eyes Share Cover of Elliott Smith’s “St Ides Heaven” (News) — Bright Eyes, Elliott Smith
- The Batman (Review) —
- Check Out Photos of Dua Lipa and Caroline Polachek, at United Center, Chicago, IL, 3-9-2022 (Review) — Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek
- Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup Announced—Wet Leg, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Glass Animals, and More (News) — Lollapalooza
- Soft Cell Share Video for New Single “Purple Zone” Featuring Pet Shop Boys (News) — Soft Cell, Pet Shop Boys
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.