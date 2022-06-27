Son Little Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Two New Singles: “deeper” and “stoned love”
Like Neptune Due Out September 9 via ANTI-
Jun 27, 2022
Photography by Cynthia Perez
Son Little has announced the release of a new album, Like Neptune, which will be out on September 9 via ANTI-. He has shared two lead singles from the album, “deeper” and “stoned love,” in addition to announcing a North American tour in support of the album. Listen to the new singles and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below, in addition to the full list of tour dates.
Son Little elaborates on what led to the creation of the album in a press release: “In the beginning of lockdown, I went into a closet full of junk and found a couple of boxes full of my old writing books. There turned out to be 72 books in there. The oldest book I got as a Christmas present when I was nine. In it, I wrote letters to myself about what was happening in my life. One page refers to a neighbor in Queens who abused me sexually around age five. It was the first and only time I’d ever acknowledge this fact until after my 19th birthday, when I told my mother what had happened. She begged me to go to therapy. I went under protest. My attempt wasn’t sincere. I wasn’t ready. I thought I could just power through it.
“One day in therapy I started talking to myself—to that annoying inner voice that criticizes everything when you mess up. I asked them how old they were and they said ‘10.’ I asked if they knew who I was, or how old I was and they said ‘no!’ Strange as it all seems it’s had some amazing results. I’m able to soothe and comfort my inner…children.”
Like Neptune Tracklist
1. drummer
2. 6 AM
3. like neptune
4. bend yr ear
5. inside out
6. Didn’t Mean a Thing
7. stoned love
8. deeper
9. no friend of mine
10. Playing Both Sides
11. gloria
12. what’s good
Son Little Tour Dates:
(new dates in bold)
Sat. July 2 - Portland, OR @ Waterfront Blues Festival 2022
Fri. Sept. 2 - Madrid, ES @ Sala Clamores
Sat. Sept. 3 - Zaragoza, ES @ Rock & Blues Cafe
Sun. Sept. 4 - Barcelona, ES @ La Nau Locales de Ensayo
Wed. Sept. 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli
Thu. Sept. 8 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
Fri. Sept. 9 - Köln, DE @ Helios 37
Sat. Sept. 10 - Zürich, CH @ Exil
Mon. Sept. 12 - Antwerpen, BE @ Kavka
Wed. Sept. 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Thu. Sept. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Bird
Fri. Sept. 16 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
Sat. Sept. 17 - London, UK @ The Garage
Sun. Sept. 18 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
Tue. Nov. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Wed. Nov. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
Fri. Nov. 4 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Sat. Nov. 5 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
Mon. Nov. 7 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Wed. Nov. 9 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Thu. Nov. 10 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic
Fri. Nov. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
Sat. Nov. 12 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Tue. Nov. 15 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater
Wed. Nov. 16 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live
Fri. Nov. 18 - Memphis, TN @ Railgarten
Sat. Nov. 19 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
Thu. Dec. 1 - Charleston, SC @ The Pour House
Fri. Dec. 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar
Sat. Dec. 3 - Lake Wales, FL @ Orange Blossom Revue
Sun. Dec. 4 - Tampa, FL @ The Attic
Wed. Dec. 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo
Thu. Dec. 8 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Fri. Dec. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop
Sat. Dec. 10 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
Wed. Dec. 14 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Thu. Dec. 15 - Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge
Fri. Dec. 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Sat. Dec. 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
