Monday, August 1st, 2022  
Son Little Shares New Single “6AM”

Like Neptune Due Out September 9 via ANTI-

Aug 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Cynthia Perez
Son Little (aka Aaron Livingston) has shared a new single, “6AM.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Like Neptune, which will be out on September 9 via ANTI-. Listen below.

Livingston elaborates on the inspiration behind “6AM” in a press release: “Dawn is my favorite Octavia Butler book. It’s also my favorite time of the day—the time I have my clearest most exciting ideas and also the time when I sometimes spiral into emotional/mental chaos. Wrote a song about it.”

Upon announcement of Like Neptune in June, Livingston shared the singles “deeper” and “stoned love.”

