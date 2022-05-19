News

Son Lux is Everything Everywhere All at Once…and on Check the Score Ryan Lott and Rafiq Bhatia of Son Lux Reflect on the Unbelievable Experience Scoring the Film That has Taken Everyone by Surprise





Son Lux is still glowing from writing and performing their first feature score together for Everything Everywhere All at Once, a film that defies as many norms and expectations as the band that gave it its soundtrack. Right before their six-week North American tour, Ryan Lott and Rafiq Bhatia from Son Lux hopped on Check the Score to share their cherished experience of composing wall to wall music for a film with no boundaries.

