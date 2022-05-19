Son Lux is Everything Everywhere All at Once…and on Check the Score
Ryan Lott and Rafiq Bhatia of Son Lux Reflect on the Unbelievable Experience Scoring the Film That has Taken Everyone by Surprise
Son Lux is still glowing from writing and performing their first feature score together for Everything Everywhere All at Once, a film that defies as many norms and expectations as the band that gave it its soundtrack. Right before their six-week North American tour, Ryan Lott and Rafiq Bhatia from Son Lux hopped on Check the Score to share their cherished experience of composing wall to wall music for a film with no boundaries.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Oscar-Winning Composer Vangelis Dies at 79 (News) — Vangelis
- Son Lux is Everything Everywhere All at Once…and on Check the Score (News) — Check the Score
- Foals Share Video for New Song “2001” (News) — Foals
- My Firsts: Jonathan Higgs of Everything Everything (Interview) — Everything Everything, My Firsts
- Spielbergs Announce New Album, Share New Singles “When They Come for Me” and “Get Lost” (News) — Spielbergs
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.