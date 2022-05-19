 Son Lux is Everything Everywhere All at Once...and on Check the Score | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 19th, 2022  
Subscribe

Son Lux is Everything Everywhere All at Once…and on Check the Score

Ryan Lott and Rafiq Bhatia of Son Lux Reflect on the Unbelievable Experience Scoring the Film That has Taken Everyone by Surprise

May 19, 2022 By Charles Steinberg
Bookmark and Share


Son Lux is still glowing from writing and performing their first feature score together for Everything Everywhere All at Once, a film that defies as many norms and expectations as the band that gave it its soundtrack. Right before their six-week North American tour, Ryan Lott and Rafiq Bhatia from Son Lux hopped on Check the Score to share their cherished experience of composing wall to wall music for a film with no boundaries.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent