Sondre Lerche Shares Fan Sourced Video for New Song “That’s All There Is”

Norwegian-born/American-based singer/songwriter Sondre Lerche is releasing a new album, Patience, on June 5 via PLZ. Now he has shared another song from it, “That’s All There Is,” via a fan sourced video for the track that features the childhood photos of both Lerche and his fans, among other photos (including some of Lerche with his fans). Jon Danovic directed and edited the video. Watch it below.

Lerche had this to say about the song and video in a press release: “I asked fans to send me their most treasured, or bizarre, photo from growing up. I received over 1000 photos, and we combined as many of them as we could, with my own photos. And then we made some of the photos come alive.”

Lerche adds: “This all speaks to the theme of the song, which views life as a collection of memories, meetings, and snapshots—‘a stream of captures’—and the luxury of being able to carry that with us at all times in our phones. It's actually seeing the iPhone as a positive, for once. That photos can bring us closer to people and memories, especially after they're gone. I was inspired to write the song after the passing of my friend, the director Johannes Greve Muskat.”

Previously Lerche shared Patience’s first single, “You Are Not Who I Thought I Was,” via a video for the track. Then he shared another song from it, “Why Would I Let You Go,” via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

Lerche also did a six-song set with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra for NRK-TV.

Patience is the follow-up to 2017’s Pleasure and 2014’s Please (you can sense a pattern with the titles). It is Lerche’s ninth album and first since he relocated from New York City (where he lived for a decade) to the west coast, but the album was mainly recorded in his native Norway. Patience features percussionist Dave Heilman, bassist Chris Holm, keyboardist Alexander von Mehren, producers Kato Ådland and Matias Tellez, mixing engineer Jørgen Træen, and classical violinist/composer/arranger Tim Fain. Van Dyke Parks guests on “Put The Camera Down.”

In a previous press release Lerche said the album was inspired by his newfound love of ambient music and running marathons.

“The inspiration behind the theme and feeling of the album comes from the sense of space and time I associate with ambient music and minimalism,” Lerche says. “Ever since Pleasure came out in 2017, I’ve been running a lot, and I listen to mainly abstract music that helps me lose sense of time and structure when I run, what I refer to as 'patient music. Performing the flamboyant and intense Pleasure show 140 times in one year got me into athleticism, and made me passionate about running. Before this, I never did anything remotely athletic in my life. After Pleasure I felt like slowing down everything in my life. I stopped touring for the first time since I was 18. I moved to LA, and I just focused on writing. I needed to make soothing music.”

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In interview with Sondre Lerche.

