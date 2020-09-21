News

Sondre Lerche Shares New Song “I Could Not Love You Enough” Patience Deluxe Due Out October 23 via PLZ

Norwegian-born/American-based singer/songwriter Sondre Lerche has shared a new song, “I Could Not Love You Enough.” He has also announced a deluxe edition of his most recent album, Patience, which was released in June via PLZ. Patience Deluxe is due out October 23 and it features four new songs, including “I Could Not Love You Enough,” and two tracks recorded live with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra. Listen to “I Could Not Love You Enough” below.

“These are songs that were written and recorded during the making of Patience,” says Sondre in a press release. “Some were considered for the album, others were originally thought to be for another thing, but they recently struck me as closely related to the spirit of this album that I've spent the last seven years putting together. It's been such a long and complex ride, so I'm really grateful that the reception has been so warm, and that I'm now able to expand a little on this experience.”

Of the new single he had this to say: “‘I Could Not Love You Enough’ sorta wrote itself, stream of consciousness, just trusting immediate instincts. When I involved my band in the studio, I instructed them to avoid being subtle. I wanted this very broad strokes, all or nothing vibe, like unlearning most of your skills to get to a more immature beauty. My original demo had this very tender and moody vibe that guided the song very clearly. It was instant and bold. I wanted the big blast-parts to feel like that THX Deep Note played by a bunch of snotty teenagers.”

Also, this Thursday Lerche will premiere a ticketed concert film, Solo Patience: Live In Lofoten, which was “filmed under the midnight sun in Henningsvær on the Lofoten Islands during his solo tour across Norway this summer.” You can buy tickets here and watch a trailer below.

Previously Lerche shared Patience’s first single, “You Are Not Who I Thought I Was,” via a video for the track. Then he shared another song from it, “Why Would I Let You Go,” via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then he shared another song from it, “That’s All There Is,” via a fan sourced video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Lerche also did a six-song set with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra for NRK-TV.

Patience is the follow-up to 2017’s Pleasure and 2014’s Please (you can sense a pattern with the titles). It is Lerche’s ninth album and first since he relocated from New York City (where he lived for a decade) to the west coast, but the album was mainly recorded in his native Norway. Patience features percussionist Dave Heilman, bassist Chris Holm, keyboardist Alexander von Mehren, producers Kato Ådland and Matias Tellez, mixing engineer Jørgen Træen, and classical violinist/composer/arranger Tim Fain. Van Dyke Parks guests on “Put The Camera Down.”

In a previous press release Lerche said the album was inspired by his newfound love of ambient music and running marathons.

“The inspiration behind the theme and feeling of the album comes from the sense of space and time I associate with ambient music and minimalism,” Lerche says. “Ever since Pleasure came out in 2017, I’ve been running a lot, and I listen to mainly abstract music that helps me lose sense of time and structure when I run, what I refer to as 'patient music. Performing the flamboyant and intense Pleasure show 140 times in one year got me into athleticism, and made me passionate about running. Before this, I never did anything remotely athletic in my life. After Pleasure I felt like slowing down everything in my life. I stopped touring for the first time since I was 18. I moved to LA, and I just focused on writing. I needed to make soothing music.”

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In interview with Sondre Lerche.

