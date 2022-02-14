News

All





Sondre Lerche Shares Video for New Song “Avatars of Love” Avatars of Love Due Out April 1 via PLZ/InGrooves

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Norwegian-born/American-based singer/songwriter Sondre Lerche has shared an animated video for his new song “Avatars of Love.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album of the same name, which will be out on April 1 via PLZ/InGrooves. View the video, animated by CJ Wallis, below.

In a press release, Lerche states: “I had scribbled the title ‘Avatars of Love’ in my notebook when I started writing the songs for this album, but the title track itself didn’t materialize until the end of the whole process. On an excursion up north to the Lofoten Islands in Norway to start work on a new book, I instead ended up spending the whole week writing ‘Avatars.’ I thought I was done with the album, but this song kept coming.

“It was meant to be a small, compact song, but when I started fooling around with some of the albums, songs, and artists that had been meaningful to my recent state of mind, its scope expanded. What started as a joke in my head about folklore vs. evermore, and the anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s ultimate freedom vs love travelogue, Blue, ended as this musical rant that changed the way I saw the song.

“All these songs, albums and artists that had helped articulate what I was feeling, before I was able to put it into my own songs. It felt like a meditation on all the themes of the album, like the centerpiece all my songs were missing. And it was clear what the album would be called.”

Back in October, Lerche shared the 10-minute album track “Dead of the Night,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared “Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All” alongside “Cut” upon the album’s announcement last month. “Cut” was also one of our Songs of the Week. His most recent album, Patience, came out in 2020 via PLZ.

Lerche is among the artists featured on our Covers of Covers album, which will be out on March 4 via American Laundromat

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.