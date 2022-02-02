News

Sondre Lerche Shares Video for “Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All” Avatars of Love Due Out April 1 via PLZ/InGrooves

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Norwegian-born/American-based singer/songwriter Sondre Lerche has shared a video for the song “Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All.” His forthcoming double album, Avatars of Love, will be out on April 1 via PLZ/InGrooves. View the Jon Danovic-directed video below.

“We filmed this in just a couple of hours in my bungalow in Hollywood. I was sitting playing the song in the very spot where I sat and wrote the song just a little over a year earlier,” explains Lerche in a press release. “I was back in my home in L.A. for the first time since before the pandemic, yet again sentimental for new things, reasons and memories. It never ends, I suppose. The filming of this video felt like a ritual of goodbye, just like the song had felt when I wrote it. We used some old footage Jon had shot from a few years back when I invited him over to hear the Patience album. Jon spins poetry out of the most everyday footage. And here we were again in the same little room, but everything was so very different.”

Avatars of Love features guest appearances from CHAI, Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors), Mary Lattimore, Rodrigo Alarcon, and Ana Müller.

Back in October, Lerche shared the 10-minute album track “Dead of the Night,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared “Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All” alongside “Cut” upon the album’s announcement last month. “Cut” was also one of our Songs of the Week. His most recent album, Patience, came out in 2020 via PLZ.

Lerche is among the artists featured on our Covers of Covers album, which will be out on March 4 via American Laundromat.

