News

All





Songs of the Year: Listen to a Playlist of All of 2020’s Songs of the Week There’s Also a Separate Playlist for the #1 Songs of Each Week This Year





Almost every Friday in 2020 we have posted a list of our favorite Songs of the Week and now we’ve put together a massive Spotify playlist collecting every song that made our main Songs of the Week list in 2020, in chronological order. There’s also a separate playlist just featuring the songs that made it to #1 on each Songs of the Week list, again in chronological order. Check out both playlists below. There are a handful of songs that aren’t on Spotify and thus not on either playlist and those are also listed below.

Regular readers will know that each Songs of the Week includes a main numbered list, in order of preference, of the best songs of that week. Usually there is a Top 10, but sometimes there are more or less than 10. Then we include a list of honorable mentions and below that is a longer list of other notable songs also released that week. The playlists only include songs that made the main numbered list. There have been a few weeks where we had to skip Songs of the Week, but then the next week will encompass two weeks’ worth of songs, so these playlists do cover all of 2020. These aren’t official Best Songs of 2020 playlists, but should give you a good idea as to our favorite songs of 2020. No doubt there are some great songs we missed, but we did try to listen to as many noted new songs each week as possible.

2020 Songs of the Week not on Spotify:

Belle and Sebastian: “Protecting the Hive (Part One)”

Carly Rae Jepsen: “Me and the Boys in the Band”

HAIM: “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I Want for Christmas is a Vaccine)”

Hoops: “The Fall” and “Glad You Stayed”

Metronomy: “Up, Higher”

Moses Sumney: “Monumental”

Sandy (Alex G): “rosebush”

Wilco: “Tell Your Friends”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.