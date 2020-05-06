 Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember) Shares Video for New Song “Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 6th, 2020  
Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember) Shares Video for New Song “Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)”

All Things Being Equal Due Out June 5 via Carpark

May 05, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Pete Kember (formerly of Spacemen 3) is releasing his first solo album under the Sonic Boom name in 30 years, All Things Being Equal, on June 5 via Carpark. Now he has shared another song from the album, “Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper),” via a video directed by James Siewert. The computer-animated video continually zooms in on a digitial recreation of Kember’s head. Check it out below.

Previously Kember shared the album’s first single, “Just Imagine,” via a video for the song. Then he shared another song from the album, “The Way That You Live,” via a visualizer.

While Kember has kept busy over the past three decades, releasing albums with his projects Spectrum and E.A.R., as well as singles and EPs as Sonic Boom and producing or remixing other artists (working with MGMT, Panda Bear, and Beach House), he hasn’t actually released a Sonic Boom album since his 1990 debut under that name (which was, to confuse matters, titled Spectrum).

Kember had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “I wanted to mix bright digital with chunky analogue. Certain instruments have something about their sound that touches me deep, and I’m always trying to focus as much vibe as I can into the songs. 

Kember also had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “I learn from everyone I work with, and I wanted to bring what I learnt into this record. Everybody thinks about and listens to music in different ways.”

The press release points out that: “$1 from every album sold will be donated to environmental advocacy organization Earth Island.”

