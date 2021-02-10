News

All





Sonic Boom Announces New Remix Album, Shares Video for “On a Summer’s Day” Remix Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough Due Out April 23 on Carpark





Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember, formerly of Spacemen 3), has announced a new remix album titled Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough. It consists of remixes of six songs from his most recent album, All Things Being Equal, along with two remixes of songs previously released exclusively in Japan. Kember has also shared an animated video for the album’s remix of “On a Summer’s Day.” Check out the Lucas Moreira-directed video, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album, below.

Moreira speaks about the video in a press release: “Inspired by Sonic Boom’s lyrics, the video follows a character observing the world through his window during a hot summer’s day, where he experiences feelings of anxiety, loss, and love. During this day, the photosynthesis of the sunlight makes him and his plant enter into a trippy journey of growth. Visually, the video has an aesthetic that tries to convey the playfulness and childness of handmade toys and stop-motion animation. A love triangle between a boy, a girl, and a plant.”

All Things Being Equal came out last year on Carpark. You can read our review of it here.

Also read our 2020 interview with Sonic Boom on All Things Being Equal.



Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough Tracklist:

1. Just Imagine (Remix)

2. On a Summer's Day (Remix)

3. Tick Tock (Remix)

4. Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper) [Remix]

5. I Can See Light Bend (Remix)

6. Tawkin Tekno (Remix)

7. Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough (Remix)

8. Make It About (The Way That You Live) [Remix]

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.