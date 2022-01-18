News

Sonic Youth Announce Rarities Album, Share Previously Unheard Song “In & Out” In/Out/In Due Out March 18 via Three Lobed Recordings

Photography by Giotas



Sonic Youth have announced the release of a rarities album, In/Out/In, which will be out on March 18 via Three Lobed Recordings. The five-track album will consist of previously unreleased band recordings from 2000 to 2010. The band has subsequently shared “In & Out” from the upcoming album, recorded in 2010. Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

In a press release, drummer Steve Shelley states: “When you’re in the middle of a tour and all of the musical cylinders (musicians, crew + equipment) are warmed up and firing on 10, and if the room/theater/venue and its acoustics allow, you can sometimes catch magic or maybe a basic track. This magic/music/inspiration doesn’t always occur when you’d like it to show up (you know, during the show!). However, it sometimes can be caught in small unspoken moments during soundcheck when you least expect it.

“‘In & Out’ was caught in such a situation: during soundcheck in Pomona, CA at the Fox Theatre in 2010, Kim and I were waiting for our bandmates to arrive and our linechecks turned into a jam session turned into recording a basic track. Recorded surreptitiously by long-time SY engineer Aaron Mullan and tucked away for guitar overdubs later in 2010, and then submitted to Cory Rayborn for his Three Lobed multi-artist box set Not The Space You Know, But Between Them. The two SY songs that debuted and were exclusively available on that box set are now available in one standalone collection, In/Out/In, plus three (mostly) instrumental Sonic Youth jammers from 2000-2010.”

In/Out/In Tracklist:

1. Basement Contender

2. In & Out

3. Machine

4. Social Static

5. Out & In

