Sons of Kemet Share New Song “To Never Forget the Source”
Black to the Future Due Out May 14 on Impulse!
Apr 23, 2021
Photography by Udoma Janssen
British jazz quintet Sons of Kemet are releasing a new album, Black to the Future, on May 14 via Impulse! Now they have shared the album’s second single, short instrumental track “To Never Forget the Source.” Listen below.
In a press release, saxophonist and band leader Shabaka Hutchings had this to say about the song: “The Source refers to the principles which govern traditional African cosmologies/ontological outlooks and symbolizes the inner journey. It is the unifying factor that gives meaning both to looking backwards (in nuancing and continually adding depth of contextualization and meaning to the past) and visioning forward (in speculating and striving to realize a better future for humanity).”
Previously the band shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Hustle,” featuring Kojey Radical. “Hustle” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Hutchings had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “Black to the Future is a sonic poem for the invocation of power, remembrance and healing. It depicts a movement to redefine and reaffirm what it means to strive for Black power. The meaning is not universal and the cultural context of the listener will shape their understanding. Yet in the end, the overarching message remains the same: for humanity to progress we must consider what it means to be Black to the Future.”
The band’s most recent album, Your Queen Is a Reptile, came out in 2018 on Impulse! and was nominated for a Mercury Prize.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces The Protest Issue with Japanese Breakfast and HAIM on the Covers (News) — Japanese Breakfast, HAIM, Julien Baker, Wolf Alice, Tegan and Sara, Arlo Parks, Fleet Foxes, Jessie Ware, Shamir, Lucy Dacus, Valerie June, David Byrne, Julian Casablancas, The Strokes, Amelia Bauer, Brittany Campbell, Devon Gilfillian, Phoebe Bridgers, The Decemberists, The Avalanches, Andy Bell, CHAI, Deep Sea Diver, Future Islands, Goat Girl, Cassandra Jenkins, Lost Girls, Jenny Hval, Lost Horizons, Middle Kids, Still Corners, This Is the Kit, Tunng, The Weather Station, Helena Deland, Dry Cleaning, Ela Minus, Lael Neale, Squid, Billy Bragg, Thurston Moore, Adrian Younge, Algiers, Arlissa, Beauty Pill, Bedouine, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Braids, Chicano Batman, Jarvis Cocker, Cults, Dan Deacon, The Dears, DIIV, Sad13, Speedy Ortiz, Steve Earle, Ezra Furman, Ganser, Hatchie, illuminati hotties, The Invisible, Madeline Kenney, Kelly Lee Owens, Hamilton Leithauser, Local Natives, Colin Meloy, Moby, Mxmtoon, Oceanator, Piroshka, Porridge Radio, Natalie Prass, Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Pussy Riot, Soccer Mommy, Bartees Strange, Moon Taxi, Sharon Van Etten, Jess Williamson, Mogwai, Arab Strap, Bernice, Django Django, Field Music, Jane Weaver, The Mountain Goats
- George Eve Shares New Single “I Don’t Mind” (News) — George Eve
- Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #59 (News) — Weekly Playlist
- The Chemical Brothers Share Video for New Song “The Darkness That You Fear” (News) — The Chemical Brothers
- Premiere: Pillea Debuts New Single “The Weight” (News) — Pillea
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.