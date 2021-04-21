News

Sophia Kennedy Shares Video for New Song About Loss and Grief: “I’m Looking Up” Monsters Due Out May 7 on City Slang





Hamburg-based (but Baltimore-born) artist Sophia Kennedy is releasing her sophomore album, Monsters, on May 7 via City Slang. Now she has shared another song from it, “I’m Looking Up,” via a video for it. Kennedy says the song is about loss and grief. Rosanna Graf directed the video, which features lots of shots of Kennedy…looking up, while sporting vampire fangs (although she’s outside in the middle of the day, so wouldn’t she just burn up if she was a real vampire?). Still, it’s an intriguing video. Watch it below.

Kennedy had this to say about “I’m Looking Up” in a press release: “The song is an attempt to somehow describe the heavy feeling of loss and grief. When you lose someone you are suddenly exposed to a new form of reality—it comes crashing in your life without a warning and makes you question your own existence…. But the song also has a psychedelic level—it’s a somewhat childish, naive view of looking up into the sky and searching for someone or something that has gone forever. To me it’s an extreme piece of music, because it is an extreme experience to lose someone you love.”

Kennedy had this to add about the video: “The video was directed by Rosanna Graf and the shoot took place in the early hours at a remote road by Berlin. The video was intended to work through its simplicity : It was shot out of the trunk of a car, which I chased for hours. We wanted to create the feeling of somehow lifting off, in a mysterious way—where you might ask yourself: Is she flying, running or falling? Why does it feel a bit discomforting but also intriguing at the same time?”

Previously Kennedy shared Monsters singles “Cat On My Tongue,” “Orange Tic Tac,” and “I Can See You” (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

