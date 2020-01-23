Sorry Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “More”
925 Due Out March 27 via Domino
Jan 23, 2020
Photography by Sam Hiscox
North London post-punkers Sorry have officially announced their debut album, 925, and shared another song from it, "More," via a video for the track. 925 is due out March 27 via Domino. Check out the "More" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates.
925 includes "Right Round the Clock," a song they shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week, as well as "Rock 'n' Roll Star," another new song they shared in November via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).
Sorry is led by childhood friends Asha Lorenz and Louis O'Bryen and the lineup is rounded out by Lincoln Barrett on drums and bassist Campbell Baum. Previously we also posted the band's "Jealous Guy" (not a John Lennon cover), which was also one of our Songs of the Week but isn't featured on the debut album.
James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T, Nilüfer Yanya) co-produced 925 with the band. Lorenz directed the "More" video alongside frequent collaborator Jasper Cable-Alexander.
925 Tracklist:
1. Right Round the Clock
2. In Unison
3. Snakes
4. Starstruck
5. Rosie
6. Perfect
7. As the Sun Sets
8. Wolf
9. Rock 'n' Roll Star
10. Heather
11. More
12. Ode to Boy
13. Lies (Refix)
Sorry Tour Dates:
02/04 - Leicester, UK @ The Cookie Ltd
02/05 - Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms
02/06 - Bedford, UK @ Esquires
02/08 - Liverpool, UK @ EBGB's
02/09 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's
02/11 - York, UK @ The Fulford Arms
02/12 - Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club
02/14 - Bath, UK @ Moles
02/15 - Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern
02/16 - Reading, UK @ Face Bar
02/17 - Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
02/18 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
02/19 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes Klub
02/21 - Berlin, DE @ ACUD *
03/12 - New York, NY @ Union Pool
03/16 - Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge
03/17-21 - Austin, TX @ SXSW Festival
05/07 - London, UK @ Village Underground
* with Automatic
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Sorry Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “More” (News) — Sorry
- Cage The Elephant Share New Version of “Broken Boy” Featuring Iggy Pop (News) — Cage The Elephant, Iggy Pop
- Premiere: Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) “Sadness” from ‘Knives and Skin’ OST (News) — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Wolf Parade Share Strange Chad VanGaalen-Directed Animated Video for “Julia Take Your Man Home” (News) — Wolf Parade, Chad VanGaalen
- Jimmi Simpson on “Perpetual Grace, LTD,” “Westworld,” Morrissey, and Bill Callahan (Interview) — Jimmi Simpson, My Favorite Album, The Smiths
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.