Sorry Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “More” 925 Due Out March 27 via Domino

Photography by Sam Hiscox



North London post-punkers Sorry have officially announced their debut album, 925, and shared another song from it, "More," via a video for the track. 925 is due out March 27 via Domino. Check out the "More" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates.

925 includes "Right Round the Clock," a song they shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week, as well as "Rock 'n' Roll Star," another new song they shared in November via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Sorry is led by childhood friends Asha Lorenz and Louis O'Bryen and the lineup is rounded out by Lincoln Barrett on drums and bassist Campbell Baum. Previously we also posted the band's "Jealous Guy" (not a John Lennon cover), which was also one of our Songs of the Week but isn't featured on the debut album.

James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T, Nilüfer Yanya) co-produced 925 with the band. Lorenz directed the "More" video alongside frequent collaborator Jasper Cable-Alexander.

925 Tracklist:

1. Right Round the Clock

2. In Unison

3. Snakes

4. Starstruck

5. Rosie

6. Perfect

7. As the Sun Sets

8. Wolf

9. Rock 'n' Roll Star

10. Heather

11. More

12. Ode to Boy

13. Lies (Refix)

Sorry Tour Dates:

02/04 - Leicester, UK @ The Cookie Ltd

02/05 - Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms

02/06 - Bedford, UK @ Esquires

02/08 - Liverpool, UK @ EBGB's

02/09 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's

02/11 - York, UK @ The Fulford Arms

02/12 - Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club

02/14 - Bath, UK @ Moles

02/15 - Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

02/16 - Reading, UK @ Face Bar

02/17 - Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

02/18 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

02/19 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes Klub

02/21 - Berlin, DE @ ACUD *

03/12 - New York, NY @ Union Pool

03/16 - Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge

03/17-21 - Austin, TX @ SXSW Festival

05/07 - London, UK @ Village Underground

* with Automatic

