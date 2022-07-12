News

Sorry Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Let the Lights On” Anywhere But Here Due Out October 7 via Domino

Photography by Iris Luz



North London band Sorry have announced the release of their second album, Anywhere But Here, which will be out on October 7 via Domino. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Let the Lights On,” in addition to announcing a U.K. tour. View the video below along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

The band’s Louis O’Bryen states in a press release: “If our first version of London in 925 was innocent and fresh-faced, then this is rougher around the edges. It’s a much more haggard place.”

The band state, regarding the new video: “It’s a fun love song for the club. A bittersweet track for us. It kinda touches on how you want to be honest and say things directly, but in the end that can also ruin them. If you’ve got a light don’t let it go out…sometimes you have to leave things behind but it’s hard to do.”

Anywhere But Here was produced by O’Bryen along with band member Asha Lorenz, Ali Chant, and Adrian Utley of Portishead.

Back in April, the band shared the album track “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved.” It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, Sorry shared the EP Twixtustwain. Their debut album, 925, came out in 2020 on Domino, and made it to #35 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with the band.

Anywhere But Here Tracklist:

1. Let The Lights On

2. Tell Me

3. Key To The City

4. Willow Tree

5. There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved

6. I Miss The Fool

7. Step

8. Closer

9. Baltimore

10. Hem of the Fray

11. Quit While You’re Ahead

12. Screaming In The Rain

13. Again

Sorry 2022 Tour Dates:

Jul 30 | All Together Now Festival, Portlaw

Aug 13 | Sur Le Lac Festival, Eggersriet

Oct 13 | Urban Spree, Berlin

Oct 14 | EKKO, Amsterdam

Oct 15 | Pop Up, Paris

Oct 25 | Chalk, Brighton

Oct 26 | Metronome, Nottingham

Oct 27 | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Oct 28 | Stereo, Glasgow

Oct 29 | Academy 2, Dublin

Oct 31 | Fleece, Bristol

Nov 1 | White Hotel, Manchester

Nov 2 | Electric Brixton, London

