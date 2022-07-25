Sorry Announce U.S. Tour Dates
Anywhere But Here Due Out October 7 via Domino
Jul 25, 2022
Photography by Iris Luz
North London band Sorry have announced their first ever headlining U.S. tour in support of their forthcoming album, Anywhere But Here, which will be out on October 7 via Domino. View a full list of the band’s upcoming dates below.
Upon announcement of the new album earlier this month, the band shared the song “Let the Lights On,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Anywhere But Here was produced by O’Bryen along with band member Asha Lorenz, Ali Chant, and Adrian Utley of Portishead.
Back in April, the band shared the album track “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved.” It was one of our Songs of the Week.
Last year, Sorry shared the EP Twixtustwain. Their debut album, 925, came out in 2020 on Domino, and made it to #35 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Read our interview with the band.
Sorry 2022 Tour Dates:
Jul 30 | All Together Now Festival, Portlaw
Aug 13 | Sur Le Lac Festival, Eggersriet
Oct 13 | Urban Spree, Berlin
Oct 14 | EKKO, Amsterdam
Oct 15 | Pop Up, Paris
Oct 25 | Chalk, Brighton
Oct 26 | Metronome, Nottingham
Oct 27 | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
Oct 28 | Stereo, Glasgow
Oct 29 | Academy 2, Dublin
Oct 31 | Fleece, Bristol
Nov 1 | White Hotel, Manchester
Nov 2 | Electric Brixton, London
Nov 8 | Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, PA
Nov 9 | Elsewhere Zone 1, Brooklyn, NY
Nov 11 | DC9, Washington, DC
Nov 12 | Local 506, Durham, NC
Nov 14 | Aisle 5, Atlanta, GA
Nov 18 | Mahall’s, Cleveland, OH
Nov 19 | Ace Of Cups, Columbus, OH
Nov 20 | The Garrison, Toronto, ON
Nov 22 | Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL
Nov 23 | 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis, MN
Nov 27 | Wise Hall, Vancouver, BC
Nov 28 | Barboza, Seattle, WA
Nov 29 | Doug Fir, Portland, OR
Dec 1 | Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA
Dec 2 | Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA
