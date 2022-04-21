Sorry Share Video for New Song “There’s So Many People That Want to Be Loved”
Out Now via Domino
North London band Sorry have shared a video for their new single “There’s So Many People That Want to Be Loved.” It is the first release for an upcoming body of work slated for release later this year. View the video, directed by Sorry’s Asha Lorenz alongside Flo Webb, below. The single is out now via Domino.
In a press release, Lorenz states: “‘There’s So Many People…’ is supposed to be a bit of a sad-funny love song! When we’re out of love we can feel detached and think ‘oh we’ll never be in love again… cry, cry’ but also try and laugh a bit…. It’s easy to laugh or think you’ll never be THAT person then the next moment you can feel like the loneliest person in the world.”
Last year, Sorry shared the EP Twixtustwain. Their debut album, 925, came out in 2020 on Domino, and made it to #35 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Read our 2020 interview with the band.
Sorry Tour Dates:
Apr 27 | El Cid, Los Angeles
Apr 28 | Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles*
Apr 29 | Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles*
Apr 30 | Casbah, San Diego*
May 3 | Great American Music Hall, San Francisco*
May 5 | Wonder Ballroom, Portland*
May 6 | Neumos, Seattle*
May 7 | Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver*
May 11 | Thalia Hall, Chicago*
May 12 | Ace Of Cups, Columbus*
May 13 | Grog Shop, Cleveland*
May 14 | Phoenix Theatre, Toronto*
May 18 | Irving Plaza, New York*
May 19 | Foundry, Philadelphia*
May 20 | Sinclair, Boston*
May 21 | Black Cat, Washington*
May 28 | Wide Awake Festival, London
May 31 | The Jericho Tavern, Oxford
Jun 1 | Phoenix, Exeter
Jun 2 | Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
Jun 4 | Heartbreakers, Southampton
Jun 6 | The Green Door Store, Brighton
Jun 7 | Voodoo Daddy’s, Norwich
Jun 8 | Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
Jun 9 | The Hug And Pint, Glasgow
Jun 10 | Shipping Forecast, Liverpool
Jun 13 | The Fulford Arms, York
Jun 14 | Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield
Jun 15 | YES, Manchester
Jun 16 | The Portland Arms, Cambridge
Jun 18 | Moles, Bath
Jun 21 | Jazz Cafe, London
Jun 24 | Leisure at Dreamland, Margate
Jun 30 | All Together Now Festival, Portlaw
Aug 13 | Sur Le Lac Festival, Eggersriet
Nov 3 | Electric Brixton, London
*w/ Sleaford Mods
