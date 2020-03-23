 Sorry Share Video for New Song “As the Sun Sets” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Sorry Share Video for New Song “As the Sun Sets”

925 Due Out This Friday via Domino

Mar 23, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Sam Hiscox
North London post-punkers Sorry are releasing their debut album, 925, this Friday via Domino. Now they have shared another song from it, “As the Sun Sets,” via a video for the track. The band’s Asha Lorenz directed the video. Watch it below, followed by their upcoming tour dates (although most of their previously announced tour dates have been postponed due to COVID-19, with rescheduled dates to be announced later).

925 includes “Right Round the Clock,” a song they shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star,” another new song they shared in November via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). When the album was announced Sorry shared another song from it, “More,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “Snakes,” via a video for the track that featured a giant…snake. “Snakes” was also one of Songs of the Week.

Sorry is led by childhood friends Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen and the lineup is rounded out by Lincoln Barrett on drums and bassist Campbell Baum. Previously we also posted the band’s “Jealous Guy” (not a John Lennon cover), which was also one of our Songs of the Week but isn’t featured on the debut album.

James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T, Nilüfer Yanya) co-produced 925 with the band. Lorenz directed the “More” video alongside frequent collaborator Jasper Cable-Alexander.

Sorry Tour Dates: 

May 24 | Villette Sonique, Paris
Jun 13 | Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
Jul 19 | Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

