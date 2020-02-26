Sorry Share Video for New Song “Snakes” Featuring a Giant…Snake

News

North London post-punkers Sorry are releasing their debut album, 925, on March 27 via Domino. Now they have shared another song from it, "Snakes," via a video for the track that features a giant...snake. The band's Asha Lorenz directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

925 includes "Right Round the Clock," a song they shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week, as well as "Rock 'n' Roll Star," another new song they shared in November via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). When the album was announced Sorry shared another song from it, "More," which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Sorry is led by childhood friends Asha Lorenz and Louis O'Bryen and the lineup is rounded out by Lincoln Barrett on drums and bassist Campbell Baum. Previously we also posted the band's "Jealous Guy" (not a John Lennon cover), which was also one of our Songs of the Week but isn't featured on the debut album.

James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T, Nilüfer Yanya) co-produced 925 with the band. Lorenz directed the "More" video alongside frequent collaborator Jasper Cable-Alexander.

Sorry Tour Dates:

03/12 - New York, NY @ Union Pool

03/16 - Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge

03/17 - Austin, TX @ ATC Showcase, Cedar Street Courtyard (SXSW)

03/18 - Austin, TX @ Laneway Showcase, Lucille (SXSW)

04/26 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

04/27 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

04/28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Community Room

04/29 - Sheffield, UK @ Cafe Totem

05/01 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo,

05/03 - Newcastle, UK @ Hit The North

05/04 - Manchester, UK @ YES

05/05 - May - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/06 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/07 - London, UK @ Village Underground

05/24 - Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

06/13 - Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kepy Secret

07/19 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

* with Automatic

