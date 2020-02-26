 Sorry Share Video for New Song “Snakes” Featuring a Giant…Snake | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 26th, 2020  
Sorry Share Video for New Song “Snakes” Featuring a Giant…Snake

925 Due Out March 27 via Domino

Feb 25, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
North London post-punkers Sorry are releasing their debut album, 925, on March 27 via Domino. Now they have shared another song from it, "Snakes," via a video for the track that features a giant...snake. The band's Asha Lorenz directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

925 includes "Right Round the Clock," a song they shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week, as well as "Rock 'n' Roll Star," another new song they shared in November via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). When the album was announced Sorry shared another song from it, "More," which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Sorry is led by childhood friends Asha Lorenz and Louis O'Bryen and the lineup is rounded out by Lincoln Barrett on drums and bassist Campbell Baum. Previously we also posted the band's "Jealous Guy" (not a John Lennon cover), which was also one of our Songs of the Week but isn't featured on the debut album.

James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T, Nilüfer Yanya) co-produced 925 with the band. Lorenz directed the "More" video alongside frequent collaborator Jasper Cable-Alexander.

Sorry Tour Dates:

03/12 - New York, NY @ Union Pool
03/16 - Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge
03/17 - Austin, TX @ ATC Showcase, Cedar Street Courtyard (SXSW)
03/18 - Austin, TX @ Laneway Showcase, Lucille (SXSW)
04/26 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
04/27 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
04/28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Community Room
04/29 - Sheffield, UK @ Cafe Totem
05/01 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo,
05/03 - Newcastle, UK @ Hit The North
05/04 - Manchester, UK @ YES
05/05 - May - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
05/06 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
05/07 - London, UK @ Village Underground
05/24 - Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique
06/13 - Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kepy Secret
07/19 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

* with Automatic

