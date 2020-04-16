News

Sorry Share Video for “Perfect” 925 Out Now via Domino





North London post-punkers Sorry released their debut album, 925, last month via Domino. Now they have shared a video for the album’s “Perfect.” The band’s Asha Lorenz directed the video alongside frequent collaborator Flo Webb. It was filmed while in isolation and features the band partially submerged in water. Watch it below.

In March we posted our rave review of the album.

You can also read our interview with the band.

925 includes “Right Round the Clock,” a song they shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star,” another new song they shared in November via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). When the album was announced Sorry shared another song from it, “More,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “Snakes,” via a video for the track that featured a giant…snake. “Snakes” was also one of Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “As the Sun Sets,” via a video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Sorry is led by childhood friends Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen and the lineup is rounded out by Lincoln Barrett on drums, bassist Campbell Baum, and Marco Pini on electronics. Previously we also posted the band’s “Jealous Guy” (not a John Lennon cover), which was also one of our Songs of the Week but isn’t featured on the debut album.

James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T, Nilüfer Yanya) co-produced 925 with the band. Lorenz directed the “More” video alongside frequent collaborator Jasper Cable-Alexander.

