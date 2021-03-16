News

Sorry Share Videos for Two New Singles: “Separate” and “Cigarette Packet” Out Now via Domino





North London band Sorry have shared videos for two new singles, “Separate” and “Cigarette Packet.” The two tracks were co-produced by James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T, Nilüfer Yanya) and the videos were created by Flasha Prod., a collaboration between frontwoman Asha Lorenz and Flo Webb. Watch them below.

Lorenz speaks about the new singles in a press release, stating: “These songs came from ideas we worked on from home during last year. The sounds are quite metallic/silver/grey and the lyrical ideas are repetitive almost as if they are whispers/mantras/worries that you’d say to yourself and keep to yourself.”

Regarding the videos, she adds: “We try and make the videos in a playful way whilst also expressing lots of mood and emotion; the use of black space and never showing full faces or using objects (like the toy cars) makes it feel like they’re flashes of thought or surreal memories. We loosely based ‘Separate’ on the J. G. Ballard novel Crash. It’s as if the water is his mind and he’s relaying or planning the series of crashes with the toy cars. Most of all, the videos are used for the colour splash or the movement to give the song almost another layer of rhythm that’s maybe audibly invisible but you visually can feel it within the song. With ‘Cigarette Packet,’ we wanted it to feel claustrophobic and for intensity to build where it felt right. The mouths all merge into one voice, by the end it’s hard to tell who’s saying what, as if all your friends or people you meet are just parts of you. It’s weird what your mind chooses to hear or remember.”

Sorry’s debut album, 925, came out last year on Domino, and made it to #35 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

