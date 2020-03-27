News

All





Sorry – Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Review and New Interview 925 Out Now via Domino





North London post-punkers Sorry have released their debut album, 925, today via Domino. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, yesterday we posted our rave review of the album (read it here) and on Wednesday we posted our interview with the band and you can read that here.

925 includes “Right Round the Clock,” a song they shared in October that was one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star,” another new song they shared in November via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). When the album was announced Sorry shared another song from it, “More,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “Snakes,” via a video for the track that featured a giant…snake. “Snakes” was also one of Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “As the Sun Sets,” via a video for the track.

Sorry is led by childhood friends Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen and the lineup is rounded out by Lincoln Barrett on drums and bassist Campbell Baum. Previously we also posted the band’s “Jealous Guy” (not a John Lennon cover), which was also one of our Songs of the Week but isn’t featured on the debut album.

James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T, Nilüfer Yanya) co-produced 925 with the band. Lorenz directed the “More” video alongside frequent collaborator Jasper Cable-Alexander.

Sorry Tour Dates:

May 24 | Villette Sonique, Paris

Jun 13 | Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Jul 19 | Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.