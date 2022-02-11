 Soundwalk Collective Announce New Album Featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg and Willem Dafoe | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, February 11th, 2022  
Soundwalk Collective Announce New Album Featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg and Willem Dafoe

LOVOTIC Due Out April 1 via Analogue Foundation

Feb 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Soundwalk Collective have announced a new album which features collaborations with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Atom™, Lyra Pramuk, Willem Dafoe, and Paul B. Preciado). The album, LOVOTIC, will be out on April 1 via Analogue Foundation. Hear the title track below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Soundwalk Collective state: “Where does the impulse of preference come from? What sets of words from our vocabulary can be communicated to the AI mind to generate a new identity for desire? Could the machine be another technology that brings us closer together?”

LOVOTIC Tracklist:

1. The Age Of Mutation
2. Lovotic
3. The Future Of Sexuality
4. Central Position
5. I Am For You
6. Spiders Legs
7. Orgasm Is The Last Frontier
8. Reverse Discourse
9. Blessed Are The Lovers
10. Empower And Enhance
11. Primate Love


