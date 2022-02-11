News

All





Soundwalk Collective Announce New Album Featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg and Willem Dafoe LOVOTIC Due Out April 1 via Analogue Foundation





Soundwalk Collective have announced a new album which features collaborations with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Atom™, Lyra Pramuk, Willem Dafoe, and Paul B. Preciado). The album, LOVOTIC, will be out on April 1 via Analogue Foundation. Hear the title track below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Soundwalk Collective state: “Where does the impulse of preference come from? What sets of words from our vocabulary can be communicated to the AI mind to generate a new identity for desire? Could the machine be another technology that brings us closer together?”

LOVOTIC Tracklist:

1. The Age Of Mutation

2. Lovotic

3. The Future Of Sexuality

4. Central Position

5. I Am For You

6. Spiders Legs

7. Orgasm Is The Last Frontier

8. Reverse Discourse

9. Blessed Are The Lovers

10. Empower And Enhance

11. Primate Love



Support Under the Radar on Patreon.