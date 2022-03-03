 Soundwalk Collective Share New Single “Empower and Enhance” Featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 3rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Soundwalk Collective Share New Single “Empower and Enhance” Featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg

LOVOTIC Due Out April 1 via Analogue Foundation

Mar 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Soundwalk Collective have shared a new single, “Empower and Enhance,” featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lyra Pramuk. It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, LOVOTIC, which will be out on April 1 via Analogue Foundation. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album last month, Soundwalk Collective shared the album’s title track.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent