Soundwalk Collective Share New Single “Empower and Enhance” Featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg
LOVOTIC Due Out April 1 via Analogue Foundation
Soundwalk Collective have shared a new single, “Empower and Enhance,” featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lyra Pramuk. It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, LOVOTIC, which will be out on April 1 via Analogue Foundation. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the new album last month, Soundwalk Collective shared the album’s title track.
