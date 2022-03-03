News

Soundwalk Collective Share New Single “Empower and Enhance” Featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg LOVOTIC Due Out April 1 via Analogue Foundation





Soundwalk Collective have shared a new single, “Empower and Enhance,” featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lyra Pramuk. It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, LOVOTIC, which will be out on April 1 via Analogue Foundation. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album last month, Soundwalk Collective shared the album’s title track.

