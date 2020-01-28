Sparks Announce New Album and Tour (Plus There’s a Musical Film and Edgar Wright Documentary)
A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip Due Out May 15 via BMG; Watch Quirky Announcement Video
Los Angeles legends Sparks (brothers Ron and Russell Mael) have announced a new album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip. There are also other exciting 2020 projects in the works for the duo, including a documentary on the band directed by British auteur Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver) and a musical film, Annette, directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors), starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, and featuring Sparks' music. Plus they have announced some new European tour dates and shared a quirky announcement video for everything. A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip is due out May 15 via BMG. While its tracklist has yet to be shared, it may feature "Please Don't Fuck Up My World," a new song the band shared in December. Check that below, as well as the announcement video and the band's tour dates.
Sparks' last album was 2017's Hippopotamus. In 2015 Sparks teamed up with Scotland's Franz Ferdinand as FFS and released their self-titled debut album.
Sparks Tour Dates:
Sunday 11 Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall
Monday 12 Sweden, Stockholm, Cirkus
Wednesday 14 Denmark, Copenhagen, The Koncerthuset
Thursday 15 Germany, Berlin, Metropol
Saturday 17 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
Sunday 18 Belgium, Brussels, AB Flex
Tuesday 20 France, Paris, Casino de Paris
Wednesday 21 UK, London, Roundhouse
Friday 23 UK, Manchester, Albert Hall
Saturday 24 UK, Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom
Monday 26 UK, Belfast, Limelight Club
Tuesday 27 IRE, Dublin, Vicar Street
