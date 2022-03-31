News

Sparks Announce Reissues Series, Share Previously Unreleased Song “It’s a Sparks Show” 21st Century Sparks Collection To Be Released This Spring

Photography by Philippe Mazzoni



Sparks (brothers Ron and Russell Mael) have announced a reissue series of seven of their albums. They have shared the previously unreleased song “It’s a Sparks Show.” The series includes the albums Balls, Lil’ Beethoven, Hello Young Lovers, Exotic Creatures of the Deep, The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman, Hippopotamus, and A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, and it will be released this spring via BMG. Listen to the newly-shared song below.

Balls Tracklist:

1. Balls

2. More Than A Sex Machine

3. Scheherazade

4. Aeroflot

5. The Calm Before The Storm

6. How To Get Your Ass Kicked

7. Bullet Train

8. It’s A Knockoff

9. Irreplaceable

10. It’s Educational

11. The Angels

CD Bonus Tracks:

12. It’s A Sparks Show [Opening theme for Sparks live shows; Previously unreleased]

13. Calm Before The Opera [Reworking of the song ‘The Calm Before The Storm’]

14. The Angels (Sparks Alternative Version)

15. More Than A Sex Machine (Sparks Definitive Version - Radio Edit)

16. The Angels (Tony Visconti version)

17. The Oblongs [Proposed pilot theme song for the animated TV series The Oblongs; Previously released in Japan]

18. A Cute Candidate [Opening Theme From In Entertainment We Trust: Music From The Motion Picture A Cute Candidate by Kuntzel+Deygas]

19. The Race For President [From In Entertainment We Trust: Music From The Motion Picture A Cute Candidate by Kuntzel+Deygas]

Lil’ Beethoven Tracklist:

1. The Rhythm Thief

2. How Do I Get To Carnegie Hall?

3. What Are All These Bands So Angry About?

4. I Married Myself

5. Ride ‘Em Cowboy

6. My Baby’s Taking Me Home

7. Your Call’s Very Important To Us. Please Hold.

8. Ugly Guys With Beautiful Girls

9. Suburban Homeboy

CD Bonus Tracks:

10. The Legend Of Lil’ Beethoven [The story of ‘Lil’ Beethoven’ read by Ron Mael]

11. Wunderbar (Concerto In Koch Minor) [Originally commissioned for Günther Koch Revisited: Voll in den Mann by Bayerischer Rundfunk / Hörspiel und Medienkunst; Features the sampled voice of Günther Koch]

12. Kakadu [Originally commissioned for one word one sound by Bayerischer Rundfunk / Hörspiel und Medienkunst Concept: a song created from an assigned word and sound, Word: “Kakadu” (voice of Richard Huelsenbeck). Sound: papier schnippen / snip paper. Reading by Tammy Glover]

13. Suburban Homeboy (Extended “Ron Speaks” Version)

14. The Rhythm Thief (Instrumental Version)

Hello Young Lovers Tracklist:

1. Dick Around

2. Perfume

3. The Very Next Fight

4. (Baby, Baby) Can I Invade Your Country

5. Rock, Rock, Rock

6. Metaphor

7. Waterproof

8. Here Kitty

9. There’s No Such Thing as Aliens

10. As I Sit Down to Play the Organ at the Notre Dame Cathedral

CD Bonus Tracks:

11. We Are The Clash [Originally released on White Riot, Vol.2: A Tribute to The Clash, issued by Uncut Magazine in November 2003]

12. (Baby, Baby) Can I Invade Your Country (Alternative Lyrics)

Exotic Creatures of the Deep Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Good Morning

3. Strange Animal

4. I Can’t Believe That You Would Fall for All the Crap in This Song

5. Let the Monkey Drive

6. Intro Reprise

7. I’ve Never Been High

8. (She Got Me) Pregnant

9. Lighten Up, Morrissey

10. This Is the Renaissance

11. The Director Never Yelled ‘Cut’

12. Photoshop

13. Likeable

CD Bonus Tracks:

14. Brenda is Always in the Way [B-side of the 7” single ‘Lighten Up, Morrissey’]

15. Islington N1 [Written to commemorate the concert event Sparks Spectacular: 21 Albums in 21 Nights (May-June 2008) in Islington, London; Originally available only for “Golden Ticket” holders]

16. Mr. Hulot [Unused theme song written for the documentary The Magnificent Tati]

17. I Am A Bookworm [End theme song of the radio show Bookworm, hosted by Michael Silverblatt, and broadcast weekly on National Public Radio member station KCRW in Los Angeles]

18. Where Would We Be Without Books [Main theme song of the radio show Bookworm, as above]

The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman Tracklist:

1. 1956 Cannes Film Festival

2. “I Am Ingmar Bergman”

3. Limo Driver (Welcome To Hollywood)

4. “Here He Is Now”

5. “Mr. Bergman, How Are You?”

6. “He’ll Come ‘Round”

7. En Route To The Beverly Hills Hotel

8. Hollywood Welcoming Committee

9. “I’ve Got To Contact Sweden”

10. The Studio Commissary

11. “I Must Not Be Hasty”

12. “Quiet On The Set”

13. “Why Do You Take That Tone With Me?”

14. Pleasant Hotel Staff

15. Hollywood Tour Bus

16. Autograph Hounds

17. Bergman Ponders Escape

18. “We’ve Got To Turn Him ‘Round”

19. Escape (Part 1)

20. Escape (Part 2)

21. “Oh My God”

22. Garbo Sings

23. Almost A Hollywood Ending

24. “He’s Home”

Hippopotamus Tracklist:

1. Probably Nothing

2. Missionary Position

3. Edith Piaf (Said It Better Than Me)

4. Scandinavian Design

5. Giddy Giddy

6. What the Hell Is It This Time?

7. Unaware

8. Hippopotamus

9. Bummer

10. I Wish You Were Fun

11. So Tell Me Mrs Lincoln Aside From That How Was The Play

12. When You’re a French Director

13. The Amazing Mr. Repeat

14. A Little Bit Like Fun

15. Life with the Macbeths

A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip Tracklist:

1. All That

2. I’m Toast

3. Lawnmower

4. Sainthood Is Not in Your Future

5. Pacific Standard Time

6. Stravinsky’s Only Hit

7. Left Out in the Cold

8. Self-Effacing

9. One for the Ages

10. Onomato Pia

11. iPhone

12. The Existential Threat

13. Nothing Travels Faster Than the Speed of Light

14. Please Don’t Fuck Up My World

