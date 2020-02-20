Sparks Share Lyric Video for New Song “Self-Effacing”
A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip Due Out May 15 via BMG
Los Angeles legends Sparks (brothers Ron and Russell Mael) are releasing a new album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, on May 15 via BMG. Now they have shared another song from it, "Self-Effacing," via a lyric video for it. They have also revealed the album's tracklist. Check out the song and tracklist below.
In December Sparks shared the album's first single, "Please Don't Fuck Up My World."
There are also other exciting 2020 projects in the works for the duo, including a documentary on the band directed by British auteur Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver) and a musical film, Annette, directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors), starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, written by Sparks, and with music and songs written by Sparks for the film. They previously shared a quirky announcement video for everything.
Sparks' last album was 2017's Hippopotamus. In 2015 Sparks teamed up with Scotland's Franz Ferdinand as FFS and released their self-titled debut album.
A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip Tracklist:
01. All That
02. I'm Toast
03. Lawnmower
04. Sainthood Is Not In Your Future
05. Pacific Standard Time
06. Stravinsky's Only Hit
07. Left Out In the Cold
08. Self-Effacing
09. One For the Ages
10. Onomato Pia
11. iPhone
12. The Existential Threat
13. Nothing Travel Faster Than the Speed Of Light
14. Please Don't Fuck Up My World
Sparks Tour Dates:
Sunday 11 Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall
Monday 12 Sweden, Stockholm, Cirkus
Wednesday 14 Denmark, Copenhagen, The Koncerthuset
Thursday 15 Germany, Berlin, Metropol
Saturday 17 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
Sunday 18 Belgium, Brussels, AB Flex
Tuesday 20 France, Paris, Casino de Paris
Wednesday 21 UK, London, Roundhouse
Friday 23 UK, Manchester, Albert Hall
Saturday 24 UK, Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom
Monday 26 UK, Belfast, Limelight Club
Tuesday 27 IRE, Dublin, Vicar Street
