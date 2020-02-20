News

Sparks Share Lyric Video for New Song “Self-Effacing” A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip Due Out May 15 via BMG





Los Angeles legends Sparks (brothers Ron and Russell Mael) are releasing a new album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, on May 15 via BMG. Now they have shared another song from it, "Self-Effacing," via a lyric video for it. They have also revealed the album's tracklist. Check out the song and tracklist below.

In December Sparks shared the album's first single, "Please Don't Fuck Up My World."

There are also other exciting 2020 projects in the works for the duo, including a documentary on the band directed by British auteur Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver) and a musical film, Annette, directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors), starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, written by Sparks, and with music and songs written by Sparks for the film. They previously shared a quirky announcement video for everything.

Sparks' last album was 2017's Hippopotamus. In 2015 Sparks teamed up with Scotland's Franz Ferdinand as FFS and released their self-titled debut album.

A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip Tracklist:

01. All That

02. I'm Toast

03. Lawnmower

04. Sainthood Is Not In Your Future

05. Pacific Standard Time

06. Stravinsky's Only Hit

07. Left Out In the Cold

08. Self-Effacing

09. One For the Ages

10. Onomato Pia

11. iPhone

12. The Existential Threat

13. Nothing Travel Faster Than the Speed Of Light

14. Please Don't Fuck Up My World

Sparks Tour Dates:

Sunday 11 Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall

Monday 12 Sweden, Stockholm, Cirkus

Wednesday 14 Denmark, Copenhagen, The Koncerthuset

Thursday 15 Germany, Berlin, Metropol

Saturday 17 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

Sunday 18 Belgium, Brussels, AB Flex

Tuesday 20 France, Paris, Casino de Paris

Wednesday 21 UK, London, Roundhouse

Friday 23 UK, Manchester, Albert Hall

Saturday 24 UK, Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom

Monday 26 UK, Belfast, Limelight Club

Tuesday 27 IRE, Dublin, Vicar Street

