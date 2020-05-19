News

Sparks Share Video for “Lawnmower” (Plus Stream the New Album) A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip Due Out May 15 via BMG





Los Angeles legends Sparks (brothers Ron and Russell Mael) released a new album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, last Friday via BMG. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing below. They also recently shared a typically amusing video for the album’s “Lawnmower” and you can watch that below too.

In December Sparks shared the album’s first single, “Please Don't Fuck Up My World.” Then they shared another song from it, “Self-Effacing,” via a lyric video for it. They also shared the album’s “One For the Ages” and “I’m Toast.” The album will be available on vinyl, CD, and cassette on July 3.

There are also other exciting 2020 projects in the works for the duo, including a documentary on the band directed by British auteur Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver) and a musical film, Annette, directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors), starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, written by Sparks, and with music and songs written by Sparks for the film. They previously shared a quirky announcement video for everything.

Sparks’ last album was 2017’s Hippopotamus. In 2015 Sparks teamed up with Scotland’s Franz Ferdinand as FFS and released their self-titled debut album.

