Speedy Ortiz Release 10th Anniversary Reissue Compilation, Share Video for “Speedy Ortiz” The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker...Forever Out Now Digitally via Carpark





Speedy Ortiz have released a new reissue compilation album in celebration of their 10th anniversary. The album, entitled The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever, contains the band’s debut album The Death of Speedy Ortiz and EP Cop Kicker (both written, recorded, and performed by frontwoman Sadie Dupuis in 2011), along with a new set of previously unreleased tracks. All songs have been remixed and remastered for the new release, which is out now via Carpark, and will receive a physical release on January 28. Listen to the album in full and view Dupuis’ self-directed video for “Speedy Ortiz” below.

Dupuis elaborates on the new video in a press release, stating: “These songs were recorded in 2011 on a dying laptop and remixed in 2021 on a different ailing laptop that died twice in the process. My friend Amar Lal suggested a music video in which I got revenge on a file-deleting computer. Turns out laptops are shockingly hard to destroy—even when they’re already broken—but it was still cathartic to try.”

Dupuis also states in the album’s liner notes: “I can’t claim Speedy as a solo project anymore—I love working with the friends and bandmates who have played and recorded with me over the years—and I’m glad I now have Sad13 as an outlet for my home-produced concoctions. But I’m so proud of these 22 solo songs, which I put a lot of heart and time and sweat into in both 2011 and 2021, and it feels right to honor them by finally re-releasing them with Carpark (who I’ve worked with for pretty darn close to a decade, too) in a more widely listenable way. Happy 10th birthday, Speedy Ortiz, and thanks to everyone who’s been following along. Me at 23 and me at 32 love you very much.”

Speedy Ortiz’ last album, Twerp Verse, came out in 2018 via Carpark. Dupuis’ last solo album under her Sad13 project, Haunted Painting, was released last year via Wax Nine.

The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Killer…Forever Tracklist:

1. Hexxy Sadie

2. Cutco

3. Phish Phood

4. Kinda Blew

5. Ken Ohki

6. Speedy Ortiz

7. Hurricane Speedy

8. Thank You

9. Frankenweenie

10. Blondie

11. Ka-Prow!

12. Necronomicon

13. Teething

14. Doomsday

15. All Red

16. Let’s Get Evicted

17. Open Sesame

18. Bill Sauce

19. Summon It

20. Deady

21. Meat of Contract

22. Son Of

