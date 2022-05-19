News

Spielbergs Announce New Album, Share New Singles “When They Come for Me” and “Get Lost” Vestli Due Out August 19 via Big Scary Monsters

Photography by Johan Malvik



Oslo indie-rock band Spielbergs have announced the release of a new album, Vestli, which will be out on August 19 via Big Scary Monsters. They have also shared two new singles from the album, “When They Come for Me” and “Get Lost.” Listen to the new songs and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In a press release, lead singer and guitarist Mads Baklien states: “The songs on Vestli are all more or less about a feeling that there is no way to go. No escape. You are dealing with issues in your mind, regrets, shame, fear, should haves and could haves. No way out. Maybe you don’t like who you are or who you have become. You are stuck with being you. You are dealing with a lot of pressure and noise in your everyday life, and all you want to do sometimes is just to leave everything behind and find a quiet place somewhere to start a new life. But you can’t. You have commitments and responsibilities. You’re going nowhere.

“And now on top of everything, the entire world seems like an out-of-control aeroplane with a bunch of fucking nuts behind the wheel. And there is no way out. You carry the place you grew up inside you your whole life, for good or bad. Vestli is the name of the suburban borough in the north-eastern part of Oslo where both Stian and I grew up. You can leave Vestli but Vestli never leaves you.”

In 2020, Spielbergs shared the album track “Go!” as part of Adult Swim’s 2019-2020 Singles Series.

Vestli Tracklist:

1. The New Year’s Resolution

2. When They Come For Me

3. Every Living Creature

4. Go!

5. Kano GM

6. There Is No Way Out

7. Goodbye

8. Me and My Friends

9. Brother of Mine

10. Get Lost

11. George McFly

12. You Can Be Yourself With Me

