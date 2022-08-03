 Spielbergs Share New Single “The New Year’s Resolution” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022  
Spielbergs Share New Single “The New Year’s Resolution”

Vestli Due Out August 19 via Big Scary Monsters

Aug 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Johan Malvik
Oslo indie-rock band Spielbergs have shared a new single, “The New Year’s Resolution.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Vestli, which will be out on August 19 via Big Scary Monsters. Listen below.

In a press release, lead singer and guitarist Mads Baklien states: “When do you lose control of something? ‘The New Year’s Resolution’ is about the place where you wonder if you just take one more step, there will be no turning back. You will lose everything and everyone you ever cared for. And then you take that step anyway. And you’re OK, you didn’t screw up everything after all. So you take another.”

Upon announcement of the new album in May, the band shared the singles “When They Come For Me” and “Get Lost.”

In 2020, Spielbergs shared the album track “Go!” as part of Adult Swim’s 2019-2020 Singles Series.

