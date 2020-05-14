Spielbergs "Go!" Screenshot
Spielbergs Share New Song “Go!”
The Latest Track from the Adult Swim Singles Series
“Pull yourself together” commands Oslo indie-rock band Spielbergs in their newest single “Go!” The track is part of the a new installment in Adult Swim’s 2019-2020 Singles Series, the Norwegian band’s first real release since 2019’s Running All The Way Home EP.
Composed right before lock-down ensued, Spielbergs reunited with their debut album This Is Not the End producer, Tord Øverland Knudsen, for the song. And the new track is as eruptive as their previous works. With snarling guitars, fast-paced drumming, and even some spoken words from Linn Nystadnes of Norwegian noise band Deathcrush, “Go!” tells listeners to promptly shake it off.
Lead singer and guitarist Mads Baklien explains the inspiration behind the track in a press release:
“I find myself looking back a lot. Looking back in regret, looking back in anger. It leads to nothing. So I’ve decided to look forward. But the only problem is I don’t know where the fuck I’m going. So I just keep doing what I’ve always done. Going nowhere.”
Baklien may not know where to go, but we suggest if you’re going to go anywhere, go check out the deliriously exciting new Spielberg track.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- OK Go Support Healthcare Workers With Video for New Song “All Together Now” (News) — OK Go
- Chelsea Wolfe and Jess Gowrie Announce New Album as Mrs. Piss, Share Two New Songs (News) — Chelsea Wolfe, Jess Gowrie, Mrs. Piss
- Spielbergs Share New Song “Go!” (News) — Spielbergs
- Watch Bob Odenkirk, David Cross, Bryan Cranston, + More cover “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Eat It” (News) — Fred Armisen, Bryan Cranston, David Cross, John Hodgman, Jack Black, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Weird Al Yankovic
- Watch The Killers Perform “Caution” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (News) — Jimmy Fallon, The Killers, The Killers
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.