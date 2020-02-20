News

Spinning Coin Share Video For New Song “Get High” Hyacinth Due Out This Friday via Geographic Music

Photography by Owen Godbert



Glasgow, Scotland-formed indie guitar-pop four-piece Spinning Coin are releasing their sophomore album, Hyacinth, this Friday (February 21) via Geographic Music, an imprint of Domino spearheaded by the Scottish band The Pastels. Now they have shared another song from it, "Get High," via a self-directed video for the track. Watch it video below.

The band's Jack Mellin had this to say about "Get High" in a press release: "'Get High' is about the absurdity of life, and the contradictions we often make. When I notice how different I feel from moment to moment and realize I don't really know what I'm doing, I might be constantly looking for amusement and contentment, but what could provide that keeps changing. Not realizing the good feeling till it's gone, or enjoying something in the moment then regretting it later. Trying to act on instinct and intuition but being unable to trust it. Being high is different for everyone but we all try to get high!"

Previously we posted Hyacinth track "Ghosting," shared via a video for the track.

Spinning Coin formed in Scotland, but Sean Armstrong and fellow member Rachel Taylor have since left Glasgow for Berlin. Hyacinth is the follow-up to 2017's debut album, Permo.

