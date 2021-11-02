News

Spiritualized Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Always Together With You” Everything Was Beautiful Due Out February 25, 2022 via Fat Possum

Photography by Juliette Larthe



Spiritualized (aka Jason Pierce and backing band) have announced the release of a new album, Everything Was Beautiful, which will be out on February 25, 2022 via Fat Possum. The band has also announced a North American tour and has shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Always Together With You.” Check out the video (directed by Pierce), the album’s tracklist/cover art, and a list of select tour dates below.

The new album features Pierce playing 16 different instruments, with more than 30 musicians and singers providing accompaniment, including his own daughter, Poppy. Pierce states in a press release: “There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me. Not like you’re spiraling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of…achieve. Well, you get there.”

Spiritualized’s last album, And Nothing Hurt, came out in 2018 via Fat Possum (and Bella Union in the U.K.). It was our Album of the Week. Read our review of And Nothing Hurt.

Read our 2008 interview with Jason Pierce.

Everything Was Beautiful Tracklist:

1. Always Together With You

2. Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)

3. Let It Bleed (For Iggy)

4. Crazy

5. The Mainline Song

6. The A Song (Laid In Your Arms)

7. I’m Coming Home Again

Spiritualized Tour Dates:

Mar 31, 2022 - Dallas, TX, Granada Theater

Apr 01, 2022 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

Apr 03, 2022 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Apr 04, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Apr 05, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

Apr 07, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Apr 08, 2022 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Apr 09, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

