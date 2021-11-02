Spiritualized Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Always Together With You”
Everything Was Beautiful Due Out February 25, 2022 via Fat Possum
Nov 02, 2021
Photography by Juliette Larthe
Spiritualized (aka Jason Pierce and backing band) have announced the release of a new album, Everything Was Beautiful, which will be out on February 25, 2022 via Fat Possum. The band has also announced a North American tour and has shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Always Together With You.” Check out the video (directed by Pierce), the album’s tracklist/cover art, and a list of select tour dates below.
The new album features Pierce playing 16 different instruments, with more than 30 musicians and singers providing accompaniment, including his own daughter, Poppy. Pierce states in a press release: “There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me. Not like you’re spiraling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of…achieve. Well, you get there.”
Spiritualized’s last album, And Nothing Hurt, came out in 2018 via Fat Possum (and Bella Union in the U.K.). It was our Album of the Week. Read our review of And Nothing Hurt.
Read our 2008 interview with Jason Pierce.
Everything Was Beautiful Tracklist:
1. Always Together With You
2. Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)
3. Let It Bleed (For Iggy)
4. Crazy
5. The Mainline Song
6. The A Song (Laid In Your Arms)
7. I’m Coming Home Again
Spiritualized Tour Dates:
Mar 31, 2022 - Dallas, TX, Granada Theater
Apr 01, 2022 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
Apr 03, 2022 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Apr 04, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Apr 05, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room
Apr 07, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Apr 08, 2022 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
Apr 09, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
