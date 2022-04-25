Spiritualized Share Live Video for “I’m Coming Home Again”

News

Spiritualized (aka Jason Pierce and backing band) released a new album, Everything Was Beautiful, last week via Fat Possum (stream it here). Now they have shared a live video for the album’s epic 10-minute closing track, “I’m Coming Home Again.” Pierce co-directed the video with Juliette Larthe, which was filmed in the band’s Nottingham rehearsal space in early 2022. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

When the new album was announced in November, Spiritualized shared the song “Always Together With You,” which topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “Crazy,” via a video for it. The album’s third single, “The Mainline Song,” was shared via a self-directed video and also topped our Songs of the Week list. When the album was released, album track “The A Song (Laid In Your Arms)” also landed at #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Everything Was Beautiful has Pierce playing 16 different instruments, with more than 30 musicians and singers backing him up. His daughter, Poppy, is one of those musicians.

Pierce had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me. Not like you’re spiraling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of…achieve. Well, you get there.”

Spiritualized’s last album, And Nothing Hurt, came out in 2018 via Fat Possum (and Bella Union in the U.K.). It was our Album of the Week. Read our review of And Nothing Hurt.

Read our 2008 interview with Jason Pierce.

Spiritualized Tour Dates:

04/28/22 – Bath, UK – The Forum

04/29/22 – Cambridge, UK – Corn Exchange

04/30/22 – Brighton, UK – Dome

05/02/22 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

05/04/22 – Gateshead, UK – Sage

05/05/22 – Glasgow, UK – Galvanizers Yard

05/07/22 – Dublin, IE – Olympia Theatre

05/08/22 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater House

05/09/22 – Nottingham, UK – Royal Concert Hall

05/10/22 – London, UK – Roundhouse

06/16/22 – Milsons Point, AUS – Big Top Luna Park Sydney

07/15/22 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

07/21/22 – Macclesfield, UK – Jodrell Bank

09/08/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

09/09/22 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle

09/10/22 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

09/11/22 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

09/13/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

09/14/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

09/16/22 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

09/18/22 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

09/19/22 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

09/20/22 – Boston, MA – Royale

09/22/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

09/23/22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Music Hall

09/24/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

