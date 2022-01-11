News

Spiritualized Share Video for New Single “Crazy” Everything Was Beautiful Due Out February 25 via Fat Possum

Photography by Sarah Piantadosi



Spiritualized (aka Jason Pierce and backing band) have shared a video for their new single “Crazy.” The song features backing vocals from country singer Nikki Lane and is the latest release from their forthcoming album Everything Was Beautiful, which will be out on February 25 via Fat Possum. Watch the video, directed by Pierce and partially inspired by Andy Warhol’s Kiss, below.

Upon announcement of the new album in November, Spiritualized shared the song “Always Together With You,” which topped our Songs of the Week list.

Spiritualized’s last album, And Nothing Hurt, came out in 2018 via Fat Possum (and Bella Union in the U.K.). It was our Album of the Week. Read our review of And Nothing Hurt.

Read our 2008 interview with Jason Pierce.

