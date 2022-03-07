Spiritualized Share Video for New Single “The Mainline Song”
Everything Was Beautiful Due Out April 22 via Fat Possum
Mar 07, 2022
Photography by Sarah Piantadosi
Spiritualized (aka Jason Pierce and backing band) are releasing a new album, Everything Was Beautiful, on April 22 via Fat Possum. Now they have shared another single from it, “The Mainline Song,” via a video that was shot from the front of a moving train and directed by Pierce. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming North American tour dates.
Everything Was Beautiful was due out on February 25, but has since been pushed back to April 22.
When the new album was announced in November, Spiritualized shared the song “Always Together With You,” which topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “Crazy,” via a video for it.
Everything Was Beautiful has Pierce playing 16 different instruments, with more than 30 musicians and singers backing him up. His daughter, Poppy, is one of those musicians.
Pierce had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me. Not like you’re spiraling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of…achieve. Well, you get there.”
Spiritualized’s last album, And Nothing Hurt, came out in 2018 via Fat Possum (and Bella Union in the U.K.). It was our Album of the Week. Read our review of And Nothing Hurt.
Read our 2008 interview with Jason Pierce.
Spiritualized North American Tour Dates:
03/31/22 – Dallas, TX, – Granada Theater
04/01/22 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
04/03/22 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
04/04/22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
04/05/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room
04/07/22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
04/08/22 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
04/09/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
04/11/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
04/12/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
04/14/22 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
04/17/22 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
04/18/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
04/20/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre
04/21/22 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library
04/22/22 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
09/08/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
09/09/22 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat’s Cradle
09/10/22 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
09/11/22 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
09/13/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
09/14/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
09/16/22 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall
09/18/22 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
09/19/22 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
09/20/22 - Boston, MA - Royale
09/22/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
09/23/22 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Music Hall
09/24/22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
