News

All





Spiritualized Share Video for New Single “The Mainline Song” Everything Was Beautiful Due Out April 22 via Fat Possum

Photography by Sarah Piantadosi



Spiritualized (aka Jason Pierce and backing band) are releasing a new album, Everything Was Beautiful, on April 22 via Fat Possum. Now they have shared another single from it, “The Mainline Song,” via a video that was shot from the front of a moving train and directed by Pierce. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming North American tour dates.

Everything Was Beautiful was due out on February 25, but has since been pushed back to April 22.

When the new album was announced in November, Spiritualized shared the song “Always Together With You,” which topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “Crazy,” via a video for it.

Everything Was Beautiful has Pierce playing 16 different instruments, with more than 30 musicians and singers backing him up. His daughter, Poppy, is one of those musicians.

Pierce had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me. Not like you’re spiraling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of…achieve. Well, you get there.”

Spiritualized’s last album, And Nothing Hurt, came out in 2018 via Fat Possum (and Bella Union in the U.K.). It was our Album of the Week. Read our review of And Nothing Hurt.

Read our 2008 interview with Jason Pierce.

Spiritualized North American Tour Dates:

03/31/22 – Dallas, TX, – Granada Theater

04/01/22 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

04/03/22 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

04/04/22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

04/05/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

04/07/22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

04/08/22 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

04/09/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

04/11/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

04/12/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

04/14/22 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

04/17/22 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

04/18/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

04/20/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

04/21/22 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library

04/22/22 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

09/08/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

09/09/22 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat’s Cradle

09/10/22 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

09/11/22 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

09/13/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

09/14/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

09/16/22 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

09/18/22 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

09/19/22 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

09/20/22 - Boston, MA - Royale

09/22/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

09/23/22 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Music Hall

09/24/22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.