Thursday, October 28th, 2021  
Spoon Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “The Hardest Cut”

Lucifer on the Sofa Due Out February 11, 2022 via Matador

Oct 28, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Spoon have announced the release of their 10th studio album, Lucifer on the Sofa, which will be out on February 11, 2022 via Matador. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “The Hardest Cut.” Check out the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Frontman Britt Daniel speaks about the new album in a press release: “It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.” Lucifer on the Sofa was co-produced by Spoon alongside Mark Rankin, featuring additional contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen.

The band’s most recent studio album, Hot Thoughts, came out in 2017 via Matador.

Lucifer on the Sofa Tracklist:

1. Held
2. The Hardest Cut
3. The Devil & Mister Jones
4. Wild
5. My Babe
6. Feels Alright
7. On The Radio
8. Astral Jacket
9. Satellite
10. Lucifer On The Sofa

