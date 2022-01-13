Spoon Announce U.S. Tour Dates
Lucifer on the Sofa Due Out February 11 via Matador
Jan 13, 2022
Photography by Oliver Halfin
Spoon have announced a set of U.S. tour dates in support of their upcoming album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The tour will kick off in early February at the Observatory in Santa Ana and conclude in early June at the Van Buren in Phoenix. Supporting acts include Margaret Glaspy and Geese. View the full list of tour dates below.
Lucifer on the Sofa will be out on February 11 via Matador. Upon announcement of the album back in October, the band shared its lead single “The Hardest Cut,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Earlier this week, they shared a new single from the album, “Wild.”
Spoon 2022 Tour Dates:
2/8 - Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #
4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #
4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #
4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #
4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #
4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #
4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #
4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #
4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #
4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #
4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #
4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater#
429 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
5/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *
5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *
5/27 - Napa, CA - BottleRock
5/28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades *
5/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *
5/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *
6/2 - Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *
6/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *
6/4 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *
#with Margaret Glaspy
*with Geese
