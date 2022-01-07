News

Spoon Share Cover of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” Recorded for Amazon Music’s [RE]DISCOVER Campaign





Spoon have shared their cover of the David Bowie song “I Can’t Give Everything Away,” from his final album, Blackstar. The new cover was recorded as a part of Amazon Music’s month-long [RE]DISCOVER campaign in honor of Bowie’s 75th birthday, coming up this Saturday (January 8). Listen below.

“‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ is a tune Alex and I have been playing since we learned it for an acoustic and piano show in Mexico City in 2016,” states frontman Britt Daniel in a press release. “It’s just a fantastic song, and as the last song on Bowie’s final album it doesn’t disappoint. We recorded this version live in December 2021.”

Last October, the band announced the release of their new studio album, Lucifer on the Sofa, which will be out on February 11 via Matador. They subsequently shared its lead single, “The Hardest Cut,” which made it to #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Two days ago, the band posted a live performance video of “The Hardest Cut,” which can be viewed below.

