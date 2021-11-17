News

All





Spoon Share Cover of The Beatles’ “Christmas Time (Is Here Again)” Recorded for Spotify Singles: Holiday Edition 2021





Spoon have shared a cover of The Beatles’ 1967 fan club single, “Christmas Time (Is Here Again).” It is the latest release from Spotify Singles as part of their 2021 Holiday Edition. Listen below.

Frontman Britt Daniel talks about the making of the cover in a press release: “Recording ‘Christmas Time (Is Here Again)’ was a group effort that pulled us away from rehearsals and quickly sent us down a turbulent path of what you might call the Christmas spirit. And it’s our song with the most band members doing vocals ever—pretty sure I’m counting four. THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS IS OVER.”

Last month, the band announced the release of their new studio album, Lucifer on the Sofa, which will be out on February 11, 2022 via Matador. They subsequently shared its lead single, “The Hardest Cut,” which made it to #2 on our Songs of the Week list.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.