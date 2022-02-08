Spoon Share New Song “My Babe” (Plus Live Performance Video)
Lucifer on the Sofa Due Out This Friday via Matador
Feb 08, 2022
Photography by Oliver Halfin
Spoon are releasing a new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, this Friday via Matador. Now they have shared the album’s third and final pre-release single, “My Babe.” They have also shared a video of the band performing the song live from The Teragram in Los Angeles. Check out the song and live video below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously the band shared the album’s first two singles: “The Hardest Cut” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and the U2-esque “Wild” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).
Spoon co-produced the album with Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age) and it also features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen. It’s the first time in more than a decade that Spoon has recorded an album in their hometown of Austin, Texas. A press release promises “it’s the band’s purest rock ’n roll record to date.”
Frontman Britt Daniel had this to say about the album in a press release: “It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”
Spoon 2022 Tour Dates:
2/8 - Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #
4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #
4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #
4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #
4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #
4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #
4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #
4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #
4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #
4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #
4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #
4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater#
429 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
5/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *
5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *
5/27 - Napa, CA - BottleRock
5/28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades *
5/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *
5/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *
6/2 - Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *
6/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *
6/4 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *
#with Margaret Glaspy
*with Geese
