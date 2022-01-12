News

Spoon Share Video for New Song “Wild” Lucifer on the Sofa Due Out February 11 via Matador





Spoon have shared a video for their new song “Wild.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Lucifer on the Sofa, which will be out on February 11 via Matador. Check out the Ben Chappell and Brook Linder-directed video below.

Co-directed Linder states in a press release: “We were mid putting this video together and my friend Ben asked ‘Is Spoon the best band?’ Yes. Yep. Probably. There’s always something unexpected in the familiar with Spoon. They are mythic to me somehow, and ‘WILD’ needed to feel like a myth, or at least illustrate the myth-making process in some odd way. We used the old ways—crude in-camera techniques—to hit this uncanny western film note. Britt is the quintessential western hero. Had a blast 10/10 would do again.”

Upon announcement of the new album back in October, the band shared its lead single “The Hardest Cut,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

