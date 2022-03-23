News

All





Spoon Share “Wild” EP Featuring Three New Versions of the Song, Including Jack Antonoff Mix Out Now via Matador

Photography by Oliver Halfin



Spoon have shared a new EP featuring three new versions of the song “Wild” from their most recent album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The EP features a new mix of the track by Jack Antonoff. Listen to it below.

Lucifer on the Sofa came out in February via Matador. In addition to “Wild,” the album features the songs “The Hardest Cut” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “My Babe.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.