Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022  
Spoon Share “Wild” EP Featuring Three New Versions of the Song, Including Jack Antonoff Mix

Out Now via Matador

Mar 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Oliver Halfin
Spoon have shared a new EP featuring three new versions of the song “Wild” from their most recent album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The EP features a new mix of the track by Jack Antonoff. Listen to it below.

Lucifer on the Sofa came out in February via Matador. In addition to “Wild,” the album features the songs “The Hardest Cut” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “My Babe.”

