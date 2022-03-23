Spoon Share “Wild” EP Featuring Three New Versions of the Song, Including Jack Antonoff Mix
Out Now via Matador
Mar 23, 2022
Photography by Oliver Halfin
Spoon have shared a new EP featuring three new versions of the song “Wild” from their most recent album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The EP features a new mix of the track by Jack Antonoff. Listen to it below.
Lucifer on the Sofa came out in February via Matador. In addition to “Wild,” the album features the songs “The Hardest Cut” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “My Babe.”
