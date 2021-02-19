News

Spotlight Kid Announce New EP ‘Darkwaters’ Here's the video for the title track





Nottingham based shoegaze outfit Spotlight Kid are back next month with a new EP. Following on from the recent Roller State Disco EP which came out in December, Darkwaters is out on Friday 5th March and includes a cover of Robyn's 2005 dance anthem "With Every Heartbeat" in their own inimitable style.

Having gone on an extended hiatus following a sold out return show in their hometown two years ago, the band embarked on individual side projects and are now back writing together. Since then, they've written over a dozen new tracks that will be spilt across two more EPs and released on Bandcamp over the course of the year.

Chris Davis, drummer and founding member of Spotlight Kid said:

"We released Roller State Disco to test the waters and the response to that has been great, now we are back with, what I think, is one of the strongest tracks we've ever done. Darkwaters was put together just before we went into lockdown and it's a signal of our intention to make music that grabs your attention from the moment it starts and drags you in. This song has set the bar for the rest of the album, it's massively influenced by NEU! and that motorik driven music that has always inspired us, along with Sonic Youth and we are really proud of it. The album is already shaping up and we are very excited about getting it out, once this shitshow is over."

On the inclusion of the cover of the 00s dance anthem, With Every Heartbeat by Robyn, Chris said:

"We just thought, why not? We have talked about covering this song for years, it's always had that melody that is perfect for a shoegaze sound, Katty's (Heath, vocals) bread and butter is dance music so she was chomping at the bit to do this vocal. We recorded it in a couple of days and we think we've created something that pays the original track its respects but gives it a different angle. We have a couple more ideas that we might do as part of our future Eps and it will be a good addition to the live set too."

Having been compared to the likes of My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive and M83 among others, Spotlight Kid have released three albums to date on Club AC30 (Departure, which came out in 2006), Tri-Tone Records (2011's Disaster Tourist), and Saint Marie Records (Ten Thousand Hours, released in 2014).

Darkwaters will be released on 5 March 2021 as part of Bandcamp Friday where all money goes to the bands selling on the day.

In the meantime, here's the video for the lead track.

https://spotlightkid.bandcamp.com/